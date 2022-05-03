CEDARBURG — An Ozaukee County Circuit Court judge upheld some and reversed other findings of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's ruling against the Cedarburg School District regarding a parent’s complaint.
Judge Steven Cain on Friday ruled in the school district’s appeal of the DPI ruling, which stated that CSD “did not conduct a reasonable investigation” of a parent’s complaint that her child had experienced persistent racial harassment at Cedarburg High School.
The DPI also noted back in July 2021 that the district had both failed to follow its own complaint procedures and “to take even the most basic steps to develop sufficient facts” to determine whether a racially hostile environment existed in district schools.
The DPI’s decision came after an appeal was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin on behalf of Jessie Mchomvu, whose biracial son was allegedly continually subjected to persistent racial jokes and comments at school.
In the fall of 2020, Mchomvu’s son reported to the CHS vice principal that a fellow student had praised Kyle Rittenhouse and stated that he would drive a vehicle through Black Lives Matter protesters if he ever went to a protest. In addition to the initial incident, the complaint had alleged, among other things, that Mchomvu’s child frequently heard the “N-word” in the hallways of the high school and at school-sponsored sporting events and students at the high school displayed Confederate flag stickers on vehicles in the parking lot.
The DPI gave the district 30 days to submit a corrective action plan specifying the steps it would take to ensure future compliance with the procedures specified in its nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies, as well as the steps it would take to conduct a complete factual investigation Mchomvu’s claims.
Regarding the initial incident, the comment made by a student about driving through a Black Lives Matter protest, Cain said the court finds the DPI’s decision was not supported by the substantial evidence in the record.
The DPI took issue that the assistant principal did not report the complaint to a compliance officer, which is part of procedure under school district policy 5517-Student Anti-harassment.
Attorney Jennifer Williams, who represents CSD, stated during oral arguments that the information the district received about the initial incident did not meet the policy requirements of its harassment policy to involve a compliance officer.
In policy 5517, it defines harassment as “any threatening, insulting, or dehumanizing gesture, use of data or computer software, or written, verbal or physical conduct directed against a student …” Cain said in the record it states that the comment was overheard by the student and that there was nothing that suggests it was directed at them.
“If the court were to adopt that manner in evaluating the complaint’s not specifically directed at one particular person, that would open up a floodgate of harassment complaints if anyone were to overhear something,” he said. “And it frankly would result in an unworkable and unreasonable outcome.”
Cain added that the assistant principal took immediate action into investigating the complaint.
“He took corrective action and he did it in a manner I believe the record shows clearly that he did so with an appreciation for how the student was hurt by the comment,” Cain said.
Cain also stated that the court doesn’t support the DPI’s findings that the school district’s investigation on the use of the “N” word at school-sponsored sporting events was “unreasonable” due to the lack of information that was given. The school district’s investigator spoke with the athletic director, who said he had no reports of racial harassment at sporting events.
Cain said the investigator was given no detail as to who, what, where or when the “N” word was used at sporting events.
However, Cain had a different opinion regarding the investigation of the allegation of the “N” word being said in the school hallways.
“The record really is devoid of the school district taking any efforts to interview staff, hallway monitors or consult discipline records to determine if the ‘N’ word had been addressed in the past or was sort of an ongoing issue,” Cain said, adding that the court upholds the DPI’s determination with this.
Cain also upheld the DPI’s finding that the school district’s investigation into Confederate flag stickers was unreasonable. He noted in the record that the assistant principal was interviewed by the district’s investigator about this and he said he was not aware of Confederate flag stickers.
“The record is clear that despite the assistant principal not being aware that the investigator or anyone else associated with the district didn’t take any steps to do what would be a simple investigation,” he said, adding the investigator failed to walk through the parking lot to check for themselves.
The court ordered that the district take steps to reconduct a complete investigation into the allegation of Confederate flags and the allegation of the “N” word being used in the hallways at the high school and to make any appropriate amendments, if any, to its final determination of the complaint.
The judge’s ruling left many questions on each side and there will be a status conference Friday.
All parties respond to ruling In a statement to families, the school district said it was pleased that the court’s decision “rejected the DPI’s overreaching requirement that the district take extraordinary and burdensome measures, not justified by policy or law, to investigate even the vaguest allegations of harassment.”
“Last week’s decision validates the district’s efforts to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students,” according to the statement.
The school district’s statement also said: “While the court determined that there are additional steps the district can take to investigate other of the parent’s allegations, the court held that there was no basis for the DPI to have issued the district a corrective order.”
A statement from the DPI said the CSD’s statement is misleading.
“To be clear, the court agreed with DPI’s order that Cedarburg School District must conduct an adequate investigation of parent complaints that the district did not adequately investigate the first time,” according to the DPI’s statement. “Such adequate investigation is mandated by the district’s own policies. This is not a case of the district being able to take these steps; the district is required to take these steps. In terms of the court’s statement regarding corrective action plans, this is an outstanding issue which has not been resolved by the court; there is a scheduling conference set for this Friday, May 6.”
The ACLU, which represented Mchomvu as the interested party in the case, released a press release expressing that it was pleased with the judge’s ruling.
“We are happy that the outcome of this case will force Cedarburg School District to finally comply with what the DPI required them to do last summer. It is nonetheless disappointing that litigation was needed for CSD to do right by Cedarburg students and parents by looking into and meaningfully addressing reports of racial harassment,” said Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works Fellow with the ACLU of Wisconsin and the attorney on the case.
The ACLU disagreed with the CSD’s statement and called it “misleading” when it said that “the court determined that DPI erred in its finding that the District did not follow its own antiharassment policies when responding to certain harassment complaints,” that the court “also found that the District adequately investigated certain complaints of harassment” and that it also called DPI’s directive “extraordinary and burdensome measures.”
“In actuality, the court ruled that the district had conducted an inadequate investigation into key allegations of the complaint and ordered a new investigation,” according to the press release.