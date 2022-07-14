GRAFTON — Some improvements have already been made at the Grafton intersection of Cedar Drive and Falls Road to help pedestrians, and now the matter will go to the Board of Public Works to be considered for additional signage to mark out pedestrian crossings in the uncontrolled intersection.
The village Public Safety Committee discussed the intersection at its meeting Tuesday in response to resident concerns. Information provided by Police Chief Jeff Caponera stated that some actions have already been taken to highlight the pedestrian crossing, with the Police Department and Public Works Department involved in making the crossing more visible for resident safety.
“DPW did trim the trees as requested (around signs) and placed a pedestrian right of way sign in the middle of Falls Road as requested. The crosswalk painting and comparison will need to be brought forward through the DPW Committee as it is not a police issue,” Caponera wrote in a committee report.
The matter came up at an earlier meeting, when residents expressed concerns about the safety of crossing the intersection with significant traffic, no stop signs and vehicles not always seeing the crossing ahead of time.
The only sidewalk on Falls Road is along the north side, which means pedestrians on Cedar Drive who want to cross Falls Road must heed cars coming around a quick corner on the east or cars coming over a hill to the west.
During the discussion, committee members talked about possible further actions that could be taken to improve pedestrian safety, including reflective painting for the crosswalk markings, more signage or flashing solar lights that mark the crosswalks location.
Those ideas will have to go to the Board of Public Works because signage and pavement marking are handled through that department and its budget. Village Trustee Lisa Harbeck, who is also on the Public Safety Committee, said that is scheduled to occur at the Board of Public Works in August.
Caponera also relayed some traffic data for the intersection during the meeting. He said there was a battery problem when they first installed the monitoring device, so only two days of data are currently available.
“I will have a full 10 days coming at the August meeting,” Caponera said.
The traffic data he shared was for Saturday and Sunday of last weekend. The device captured 8,839 vehicles traveling on Falls Road through the intersection in both lanes combined across the two days. The speed limit there is 25 mph.
Of those vehicles, 81 were recorded traveling at speeds between 36 mph and 40 mph. There were six vehicles recorded between 41 and 45 mph. Caponera noted that at that speed, the vehicles traveling at more than 40 mph could have been emergency vehicles.
“We have an (enforcement) threshold of 12 mph. The percent above the threshold limit was 0.3%,” he said.
There were 2,147 vehicles that traveled between 21 and 25 miles an hour, and 4,866 between 26 and 30 mph.
“When you look at the numbers there, between 21 mph and 35 mph is what most traffic is doing,” Caponera said.