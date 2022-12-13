Builder chosen for Grafton autistic living community

GRAFTON - McShane Construction Company of Rosemont, Ill., was selected to build the 32-unit Woodside Prairie development in Grafton.
The supportive living community for adults with autism will be built on Hunter’s Lane, west of Port Washington Road.
Located on a 6.5-acre site, Woodside Prairie will consist of four six-unit supportive care buildings for autistic residents and two four-unit townhomes for managers.
Additionally, a 3,700-square-foot activity building will contain a community kitchen, craft space, computer center and fitness area for all residents to use. There will also be a paved outdoor walking path on site.
“A consultant was engaged to help select interior finishes that are conducive to a healthy environment for autistic adults,” according to a McShane Construction press release. “Additionally, the project was designed with sustainability in mind to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification.”
The development is a project of Rebecca and Alan Goldman and Impact Seven, one of the largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing in Wisconsin.
McShane was also the contractor for Impact Seven’s The Trotta Apartments, a 126-unit apartment residence in Middleton.
New Horizon Ventures is the architect for Woodside Prairie, according to McShane Construction. It is expected to be completed in October 2023.