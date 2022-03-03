GRAFTON — After eight and a half years of fundraising, setbacks, construction and just plain hard work, Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee has achieved the second in three milestones in Grafton.
On Sunday, the group dedicated a second residence as part of its goal to bring homes to deserving people. The home is part of a side-by-side duplex built on a difficult building site on the village of Grafton’s south side along Wisconsin Avenue. The partner home is slated to be completed this fall. “Today is a real testament to how people who volunteer can turn lives around,” said volunteer Janet Rich at the ceremony.
The site was donated to Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee by the Tillman family. A single-family home, also on the site, was dedicated a couple years ago.
Construction Coordinator Bob Meier said that Sunday’s achievement was made possible thanks to the dedication of a group of professionals and volunteers who faced COVID, supply chain and weather delays, along with limited fundraising opportunities.
“Without the donations of local churches, community and civic groups, businesses and individual donors and volunteers, we would not have gotten there,” Meier said. “It was quite a challenge to make it work,” he said, but added his battle cry: “Don’t get worried; we’ll get it done.”
Families have to qualify to be considered as homeowners. They must have a good credit rating and be able to make the mortgage payment as well as taxes and condo fees.
“This is the 11th home we’ve completed since 2001,” said Board President Jim Meyer. “With our people and resources, we’re building communities and hope. We’re thankful to be able to support Sally. She’s had a tough couple years.”
Grafton Village Administrator Jesse Thyes praised the group.
“They are an amazing partner through all the processes and challenges,” he said. “This is a great product and a great opportunity for the village of Grafton.”
Sally, the new homeowner, will soon move into her 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom home. She said she was overwhelmed and grateful. “God has watched over me,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to this for so long. I am dedicating my home to the Lord; He made it possible.”
For information about Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee or to make a donation, visit www.ozhh.org.