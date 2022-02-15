Buzzell, Levash, Johnson and Chromy move on in Mequon-Thiensville School Board race - 1

Candidates for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board general election on April 5, 2022 are (l to r): Paul Buzzell, Jill Chromy, Scarlett Johnson and Jason Levash.
MEQUON — Former Mequon-Thiensville School Board member Paul Buzzell led the pack by a substantial margin in Tuesday’s primary election for the board. 

Two seats are open on the board in April and five candidates sought a chance to be one of the four on the spring ballot. Maria Douglas received the lowest vote total and is out of the running. 

Scarlett Johnson, who has been a vocal critic of board decisions and ran and lost in a recall election last November, came in third Tuesday, with nearly 20% of the vote. 

The two winners in April will replace current board members Akram Khan and Chris Schultz, who both said they would not seek another term. 

The results of the primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Paul H. Buzzell2,67427.39%
Jason P. Levash1,95220.00%
Scarlett Johnson1,93619.83%
Jill Chromy1,76618.09%
Maria Douglas1,40314.37%
Write-in300.31%
 Total votes9,761 
   

Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.

Precincts Reported: 11 of 11 (100.00%)

