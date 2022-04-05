MEQUON - Former School Board member Paul Buzzell and CESA 6 COO Jason Levash were voted onto the Mequon-Thiensville School Board Tuesday, surpassing challengers Jill Chromy and Scarlett Johnson.
Buzzell and Levash will replace current incumbents Akram Khan and Chris Schultz, who are both stepping down from the board. Khan and Schultz were both the subjects of a recall election last November in which a group of parents unhappy with the district’s COVID protocols and declining test scores tried to unseat four board members.
Johnson was one of the recall candidates in that election, but all of the incumbents prevailed in that race.
Buzzell served on the M-T School Board from 2014 to 2017. Levash is a former teacher and school administrator.
Voter turnout in Tuesday’s race was 41.15%; 16,101 people cast ballots.