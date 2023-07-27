CEDARBURG — Pictured are candidates running for Miss Ozaukee 4-H with the reigning Mr. and Miss Ozaukee 4-H. There will be no Mr. Ozaukee 4-H this year.
From left are Cori Milam, Covered Bridge 4-H Club; Rebecca Gierach, Lindenwood 4-H Club; Maria Lee, Miss Ozaukee 4-H; Timothy Gierach, Mr. Ozaukee 4-H; and Hannah Riemer, Lindenwood 4-H Club.
The semifinals will be held during the Ozaukee County Fair at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in the 4-H Expo South Building in the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds. Crowning of the 47th Miss Ozaukee 4-H will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in the 4-H Expo South Building.
