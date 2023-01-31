Capri Communities tests four-day work week

WAUKESHA — Capri Communities received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to test a new “Four-Day Work Week” employment program at two of its communities, Village Pointe Commons in Grafton and Harbor Campus in Port Washington.
The Four-Day Work Week program, which launched on Jan. 8, is intended to test the value of a flexible, scaled-back work week that offers employees more free time, less travel, less childcare, less burnout and more time to spend as they choose while being compensated for a full 40-hour work week, according to a press release from Capri Communities.
Village Pointe Commons is testing this program with its full-time caregivers and part-time caregivers can also participate. Harbor Campus is testing with its cooks and dietary aides and rolling out to caregivers in March.
Since starting the program Village Pointe Commons has seen the number of applicants jump to over 500 applicants, which is over 10 times higher than what they saw before launching the program, said Meg Kirchner, Capri’s regional director of operations.
“We are now the most fully staffed that we have been in years!” she said.
At Harbor Campus, Kirchner said the kitchen became fully staffed within three weeks of posting the role, which is the first time they’ve been fully staffed in years.
“We saw a 3,000% increase in applications for our roles,” she said. “We are rolling this out to our caregiving team next and saw over 1,500% increase in our applications. In just two weeks of recruiting for this new program we were able to fill 70% of our open roles.”
The program amounts to giving employees 52 paid days off each year.
With this program, employees select the four, eight-hour workdays that they want to work as long as they total 32-hours per week and include two weekend shifts every other weekend.
“So far it’s going great. We’re working out the bumps as we go but we’re really happy with the program so far,” said Crystal Fiano, executive director of Village Pointe Commons.
Village Pointe Commons has 37 employees currently eligible for the program. Fiano hopes that in the future they can expand this program to all of its hourly employees in other departments
“It’s a hard job that these guys do every day. We appreciate them and want them to feel appreciated,” she said.
Fiano added that they hope this will help reduce burnout and turnover at Village Pointe Commons.
It is still unknown whether the benefits of the program will outweigh the additional costs, according to the press release, but if the program is successful, Capri Communities said it will consider rolling it out company wide.
Capri operates more than 18 senior living campuses in southern Wisconsin and serves 2,200 residents daily. For more information, visit capricommunities.com.