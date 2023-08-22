TOWN OF CEDARBURG — Residents of the town of Cedarburg can now purchase Yard Cards to access the Town Yard.
The town of Cedarburg recently completed a technology upgrade to modernize the Town Yard and make it more accessible for residents. This included the installation of a new access card reader, security camera system and all signage throughout the Town Yard.
The system will officially go live Sept. 18. After that, a Yard Card will be needed to access the Town Yard. The cost of the card will be $35 for initial activation that will allow access until Dec. 31, 2024, with a $30 annual renewal fee after that.
Cash or check is preferred. The use of debit or credit cards will incur a surcharge.
Access cards are available for sale now at Town Hall, 1293 Washington Ave.
The Town Yard will no longer accept electronics or batteries after Sept. 18. However, tire recycling will become free (limit eight per year per residence with the purchase of an access card).
The new system will expand hours to seven days a week, year round. New hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 1 through Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 through April 30. Inclement weather may result in yard closure.