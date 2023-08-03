CEDARBURG — The Caregiver Connection of Ozaukee County, in conjunction with its community partners, is offering a free education opportunity for family caregivers.
Sessions this year will address the issues that may develop as roles change within a relationship when one is caring for a family member or friend.
Sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. once a month. It began in July and will go through October at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds North Pavilion, W67N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
Each session features a panel of local professionals and community partners of the Caregiver Connection.
Session topics this year are:
Session 2 — Tuesday, Aug. 15: Preparing for Financial and Legal Needs
Session 3 — Thursday, Sept. 21: Riding the Emotional Rollercoaster and Communication
Session 4 — Thursday, Oct. 19: Changing the Ending: Understanding Palliative Care and Hospice
Registration is requested. Contact Kari Dombrowski at the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-284-8120.
A separate onsite engagement respite activity will be held in conjunction with these sessions. Attendees are asked to let organizers know if a loved one needs that.