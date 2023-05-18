SAUKVILLE — Students from Riveredge Outdoor Learning Elementary School flew to Boulder, Colo., this week to compete in the KidWIND Challenge.
The trip is the culmination of a competition held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in which the team of fourth-graders participated for the first time. Kid-WIND is a hands-on design celebration that engages students through the lens of wind and solar energy.
Student teams design and build small-scale wind turbines and solar structures at home or school and bring them to events all over the world to measure power output and present in front of expert judges.
The Wisconsin KidWIND Challenge is open to fourth-through 12th-grade students and educators across Wisconsin and feeds into the National KidWIND Competition in Boulder.
For the competition, the Wind Minions built a wind turbine. They came up with a design and tested various types of materials and shapes for the blades. They constructed the turbine, which was then hooked up to a generator that measured the joules, or units of work or energy.
At the competition in Madison, entries were tested for highest entry output and students were asked several questions by the judges, including how they came up with their designs. They gained extra points through presentations and instant challenges testing their teamwork skills. The Wind Minions earned enough points to win in the elementary division, earning them the trip to Boulder.
Allison Servais, Riveredge’s fourth-grade teacher, used KidWIND as a unit in her science class.
“My students are a high-energy, tactile and mobile group,” Servais said on the energy.wisc.edu web page. “They learn much better with hands-on activities. Here, they were involved, engaged and able to see they are part of something bigger.”
As a result of the project, Servais said the students grew a passion for the project and learned about renewable energy, problem solving and the importance of teamwork.
The KidWINDS winners will be flying to Boulder with chaperones and staying at a hotel near the competition. The project has been largely subsidized by the school and parents of the students.
The Riveredge Outdoor Learning Elementary School, located at Riveredge Nature Center, is a tuition-free, public elementary charter school authorized by the Northern Ozaukee School District. Students come from 16 school districts in the area.
The school community creates a laboratory for outdoor learning which amplifies the outcomes of public education, serves learners of all abilities and needs, fosters a deep connection to the environment and prepares students for success in school and life.
For information about Riveredge Nature Center, visit www.riveredgenaturecenter.org.