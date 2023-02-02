CEDARBURG — From the treasurer up to the chairman, the five top officers in the Republican Party of Ozaukee County will face a challenge during the party caucus being held Monday at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
Alex Leykin, a CEO at A+ Mortgage Services, Inc. and one-time Mequon Thiensville School Board candidate, said he plans to challenge current Chairwoman Kathy Broghammer because he is concerned with a “lack of leadership, strategy and general lack of coordinated activity with membership and candidates campaign teams.”
“The new group’s goal will be to improve the conservative influence in Ozaukee County at all levels including local community representation,” according to Leykin’s statement.
Broghammer told the News Graphic she intends to seek another term, but had no further comment.
According to an email Broghammer sent to RPOC members, below are the list of candidates and the seat for which they are running, as nominated by the executive committee:
- Chairwoman: Broghammer
- 1st Vice Chairman: Dan Eastman
- 2nd Vice Chairwoman: Broghammer
- 3rd Vice Chairwoman: Elizabeth Charland
- Secretary: Margaret Knitter;
- Treasurer: Jane Bartlett
- Members at large: Amy Cesarz, Jennifer Krier, Alexander Lemke, Michele Miller, and Jim Ott.
In addition to Leykin, several others will run aside him for the other leadership positions:
- 1st Vice Chairman: Richard Sternhagen
- 2nd Vice Chairwoman: Scarlett Johnson
- 3rd Vice Chairwoman: Melissa Abramovich
- Treasurer: Kim Steinbrenner
- Secretary: Sri Vasudevan “It is our intention to reenergize the Republican Party in Ozaukee through increased community engagement generated by a far more active and robust party activism. A party which will offer an expanded role for volunteers,” Leykin said. “A party which will be a true large tent party that inspires members to expand initiatives important to them.”
Broghammer has held the chair position and the 2nd vice chair position for more than three years