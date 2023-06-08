CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Community Blood Drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Ozaukee Pavilion, W67N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
The June Drive includes a free cookout with the Lions’ famous brats, burgers and hot dogs. Appointments are preferred and can be made at bit.ly/cedarburgjune15 or by calling 877-232-4376. Walk-ins are also welcome.
All attempting donors will receive a Summerfest general admission ticket and will be entered for a chance to win a motorcycle.