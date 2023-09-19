SAUKVILLE — The Friends of the Cedarburg Bog and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Saukville Field Station will hold its annual fall hike, lawn games, potluck picnic and campfire from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at the UWM Field Station, 3095 Blue Goose Road, Saukville. The Friends of the Cedarburg Bog will supply brats, burgers and beverages. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.
In addition to the hike, two special events are also planned for this year’s picnic. They will celebrate the retirements of Gretchen Meyer and Cindy Boettcher and honoring their many years of service to the Field Station and Friends of the Bog. Organizers will also hold a silent auction of 19 original paintings by Jeff Kunkel, made while he was the artist in residence last year at the Field Station.
The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the hike beginning at 3 p.m. The Meyer and Boettcher recognition and silent auction will be held at 4:30 p.m., picnic meal at 5 p.m. and FOCB annual meeting around the campfire at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is requested by Sept. 25. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4yvh38.