CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations for the 2023 Ladies Who Lead awards, which will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Ladies Who Lead luncheon.
This year’s event features a keynote from Jessie Garcia, news director at Milwaukee’s CBS 58 and Wisconsin’s first female sports anchor. The event is presented by Summit Credit Union.
Nominees should have proof of longevity and/or roots in Cedarburg or Ozaukee County, should live in, own, work or volunteer at a business in Cedarburg or Ozaukee County and should have proven leadership within her category (nonprofit, retail, restaurant/hospitality or professional services). To nominate a deserving Ozaukee County woman, go to www.Cedarburg.org’s events calendar and search for Ladies Who Lead.
Nominations are due Aug. 14. Award recipients will be announced by the end of August. Ladies Who Lead registration will open in August. The chamber serves over 350 members.