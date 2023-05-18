CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Civic Band is welcoming members of the public to join its rehearsals, which start on Tuesday.
Rehearsals are held each Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the band room located on the second floor of the Cedarburg Community Gym, W63N641 Washington Ave.
The band is looking for new members to join them. Anyone who currently plays an instrument or is ready to dust it off and begin playing again is encouraged to join in a rehearsal.
The band dates back more than 100 years and is a staple at parades, Cedarburg Fourth of July events and other activities.
Members range in age from school students to senior citizens. For more information, contact Civic Band President Beth Thierfelder at 262-894-8945.