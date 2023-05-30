CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Community Blood Drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Ozaukee Pavilion, W67N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
It is sponsored six times each year by the Cedarburg Lions Club. The blood drive has grown to become Ozaukee County’s largest and has hosted a total of 9,330 donors since 2009, according to the Lions Club.
The June Drive includes a free cookout with the Lions’ famous brats, burgers and hot dogs. All attempting donors also get free door prizes — those knowing more about blood earn larger prizes.
Appointments are preferred and can be made at bit.ly/cedarburgjune15 or by calling 877-232-4376. Walk-ins are also welcome.
All attempting donors will receive a Summerfest general admission ticket and will be entered for a chance to win a motorcycle.
Anyone 17 years or older (16 years old with parental consent) who is in good health and meet eligibility requirements, can donate. Donating one pint of blood can save up to three lives.