CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved its strategic plan for 2023 during its meeting last week.
The mission statement of the strategic plan is to preserve its historic, “small-town” atmosphere and quality of life while balancing the desires of the community by delivering high quality programs and services in a fiscally responsible manner.
The vision statement is “To be a safe and welcoming city with a vibrant small-town atmosphere that values its historic character while actively embracing a bright future.”
The strategic plan outlines six goals:
- Enhance efficiency and effectiveness of our city government: Be responsive to citizen concerns and needs by involving citizens and providing sufficient staffing levels to meet service standards. Promote sound fiscal management that seeks to minimize debt, prefund significant expenditures, maximize non-tax revenues, and share expenses with other government entities when feasible. Improve efficiencies and productivity between city departments, residents, and businesses through technology.
- Support economic development: Provide opportunities for business growth, foster historic preservation in historical areas and continue the vitality of the local economy.
- Improve and maintain the infrastructure: Proactively maintain public facilities while planning and improving infrastructure compatible with growth.
- Enhance our quality of life services: Preserve and enhance quality of life by providing cultural, educational, leisure and recreational activities for all generations to enjoy.
- Provide a safe, secure and healthy community: Protect and enhance the quality of life for all who live, work and visit the community. Respond effectively to the changing needs of the community. Promote mutual respect between the police, the Fire Department and the public they serve. Conduct City operations in a manner that reduces risk exposure to citizens and employees in the most cost-effective manner possible.
- Plan for well managed growth and development: Proactively plan for managed growth and development in all areas of the city.
The Cedarburg Fire Department and its future is part of the strategic plan. The city of Cedarburg is actively engaged in discussions with adjacent municipalities to consider consolidation.
In the strategic plan, an ongoing objective is to continue to recruit people to volunteer for the Fire Department. The city is also thinking evaluating the possibility of building a new fire station next to/adjoining with the Cedarburg Police Department on Wauwatosa Road.\The strategic plan also lists the idea for a possible referendum in the fall of 2023 to support adding full-time staff to the Fire Department to improve response time and level of care.
Another ongoing objective in the strategic plan involving the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is to research options for an indoor recreation center on Pioneer Road. The strategic plan also includes acquiring land for additional nature trails and enhancing existing trails.
In regards to Smart Growth Areas, the strategic plan includes the continuation of developing them such as the Amcast site and the Western Road property. A Smart Growth Area is characterized as by an infill, or a rededication of land in an urban environment, usually an open space or an undeveloped area that is open to new construction. The city plans to update the Smart Growth Area list next year, according to the strategic plan.
The strategic plan also has an objective relating to working with the town of Cedarburg on things such as planning for future development of the city and town north of the current city boundaries and creating a plan for remediation and development for the Prochnow site.