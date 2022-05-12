Cedarburg council OK’s No Mow May; Thiensville will not enforce grass codes this month

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council unanimously voted to allow city residents to postpone mowing their lawns for the month of May until June 1 without risk of citation in honor of “No Mow May.”
No Mow May is a conservation initiative first popularized by Plantlife, an organization based in the United Kingdom. The goal is to allow grass to grow unmown for the month of May to protect habitats and provide vital lawn flowers for bees and other early-season pollinators.
This initiative has been gaining traction in Wisconsin, first starting out in Appleton in 2020. Over 435 registered property owners participated in the campaign, according to Bee City USA, of which Appleton is an affiliate.
Bee City USA provides a framework for communities to come together to conserve native pollinators by providing them with a healthy habitat that is rich in a variety of native plants, provides nest sites, and is protected from pesticides, according to its website. Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
Appleton partnered with Lawrence University to conduct research on the impact of No Mow May in pollinators. Participating yards had three-times higher bee species richness and five-times higher bee abundance than nearby parks that had been mowed.
Bee City USA states that up to 40% of pollinator species on earth may be at risk of extinction in the coming years as a result of habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change.
The city of Cedarburg has an ordinance that does not allow lawns, grasses and noxious weeds to grow in excess of 8 inches. With the council’s approval, the city is temporarily allowing residential areas to grow their lawns in excess of 8 inches. The city’s public facilities, including parks, will continue to be maintained to normal standards.
The city hasn’t created a program for this so residents who are interested in participating in No Mow May don’t have to register. Council member Kristin Burkart, who requested this be on the council agenda, was in support of creating a program next year if this year is successful.
She said that in her research the municipalities that participated in No Mow May had no problems with it.
“The good that you do just for a month of doing nothing I think is worth the shot,” she said. “And if you read into it a little bit it’s quite inspiring to see what you can accomplish.”
Burkart noted that this initiative wouldn’t be for residents who heavily treat their lawn since it won’t grow any dandelions, clovers or creeping charlies.
Cedarburg resident Cori Kaminsky came to the meeting to show her support for No Mow May and showed a sign that she has in her yard that says “Pardon our weeds… we’re feeding the bees!”
“We’re literally asking people to do nothing and to forgive their neighbors for doing nothing … I think it’ll be great for the city,” she said.
Thiensville Village Trustee Rob Holyoke proposed a similar initiative in his community and the idea landed on the agenda of the May 2 Committee of the Whole meeting.
"It's good for the environment," Holyoke told the News Graphic about why he proposed it.
It doesn't hurt that it means he doesn't have to mow his law for a month, he laughed.
Thiensville Director of Community Services and Public Works Andy LaFond said that this month, he is simply not enforcing the ordinance that requires grass not grow above a certain height. So village residents are also encouraged to participate in Now Mow May.