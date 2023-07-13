CEDARBURG — Jenna Esten of Cedarburg recently represented Ozaukee County 4-H on the American Spirit Experience.
The 10-day bus journey to the East Coast provided Jenna, 14, and other selected Wisconsin 4-H members an immersive experience in American history.
The delegates, as they were called, were chosen from throughout the Wisconsin 4-H Program, and assembled in Portage to meet each other and begin their adventure.
Over the 10-day road trip, Jenna visited nearly 30 historic places, including Philadelphia; New York City; Boston; Lexington-Concord, Mass.; and Niagara Falls, Ontario. Jenna’s favorite activity was whale watching off the coast of Gloucester, Mass.
“It was a unique experience and different from the other tours we did. We saw several species of whales and a shark!” Jenna said. “It was cool to see wildlife in its natural habitat and not just in pictures.”
The 4-H American Spirit program is designed to increase participant knowledge and understanding of America’s heritage by experiencing where it occurred.
Through dynamic exposure to diverse cultural experiences and perspectives, youth build greater awareness of the many steps taken to gain U.S. independence and freedom — the foundation of our nation. Youth-led content is woven throughout the trip to enrich engagement and build leadership skills.
As a 2019 winner of the National Flag Day Foundation Essay Contest, Jenna chose to lead a Teachable Moment on the history of the American Flag and Betsy Ross.
She said she received generous funding support from both the Ozaukee County 4--H Leaders Association and the Ozaukee County 4-H Foundation to offset 60% of the cost to participate in this unique experience.
Jenna said she is grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and would like to acknowledge the adult volunteers who led the experience and made sure the delegates were safe and sound — especially the bus driver, she said.