CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club recently presented $36,000 in scholarships to six graduating seniors from Cedarburg and Grafton high schools.
Winning the $6,000 Lowell K. Levy Hard Work Scholarship, named after one of the founding members of the club, was Fergus Fidlin of Cedarburg. He was selected out of a field of 60 applicants. Fergus plans to pursue a career in nursing at Marquette University.
Technical scholarships of $6,000 each were awarded to Aaron Bulgrin of Grafton, William Courtright of Grafton, Jordan Guerra of Grafton, Marleigh Knier of Grafton and Nadia Frohmader of Cedarburg. These scholarships are given to students enrolling in a technical college, vocational school or trade school with careers ranging from dental hygiene to auto mechanics to photography and beyond.
Five renewal scholarships, at $1,000 each, were also awarded. Recipients included Connor Sobczak of Cedarburg, Clayton Kleckner of Grafton, Lauren Rathke of Grafton, Nathan Skebba of Grafton and Shane Wissing of Grafton.
Criteria considered for these scholarships includes: effort and determination, coursework experience, job experience and need. They are available to students regardless of class rank.
Scholarships were presented at an awards reception held at Galiota’s Twelve21on May 31.