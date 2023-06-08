CEDARBURG — Henry Cain, a senior at Cedarburg High School, and Grace Viesselmann, a senior at Grafton High School, were recently selected as the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club’s Students of the Month. Cain was honored in April and Viesselmann in May at the Rotary Club’s weekly lunch meeting at the Peter Wollner American Legion Post in Cedarburg.
The Rotary award is given monthly, alternating between Cedarburg and Grafton high schools.
The students receive a $50 chamber gift check for their own use, and a $50 donation is made in their name to a charity of their choice.
Cain has given back to the community with more than 120 documented hours of service engagements. CHS Principal Casey Bowe said that Cain is a leader among his peers, having served as a captain of his swimming and soccer teams and recognized for excellence in swimming as an All-American Honorable Mention.
A member of the National Honor Society, Cain sought a rigorous course load during his tenure at CHS, taking seven Advanced Placement courses and earning a 4.1 cumulative GPA.
“Henry consistently exemplifies what it means to be a Bulldog,” Bowe said.
Viesselmann has an impressive resume, including class treasurer, vice president of student council and president of National Honor Society. She also is a member of the Black Hawk Crew, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and is an active athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and track & field.
Grafton Superintendent Jeff Nelson said that Viesselmann is a gifted student and was most recently enrolled in AP calculus, biology and economics. She is in the top 10 in her class and has a 4.2 GPA. She is planning to pursue a career in biology/pharmacy.
Cain and Viesselmann both chose the Family Sharing Food Pantry for their charitable donation.