OZAUKEE COUNTY — High schools in the county continue to be in the state's top 25 of the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High School Rankings.
The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
The survey uses the criteria of college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, the breadth of college curriculum, and graduation rates to make its assessments.
Cedarburg High School regained its position as No. 2 in the state after dropping to fourth last year.
Grafton High School dropped to 18th best in the state, down from 12th in last year’s report.
Homestead High School is ranked No. 6 in the state. In last year’s report, HHS fell dramatically to 142nd in the state, due to U.S. News and World Report’s failure to include several key criteria needed to make an accurate assessment.
The report analyzes data from the 2019-20 academic year. U.S. News used the same six ranking indicators to determine each school’s rank as was used in the three prior years, but it adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on schools in the 2019-20 school year.
U.S. News used historic assessment data from the three years prior ranking years while also incorporating for the first time state science assessment data from the 2018-19 school year. An average of the following years and academic subjects were used: 2016-2017 and 2017-18 math and reading assessment data and and 2018-2019 math, reading and science assessment data. U.S. News only incorporated math and reading assessment data without science for Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan and Tennessee.
In contrast to state assessments, ranking factors pertaining to graduation rates and college readiness incorporated 2019-2020 cohorts, meaning that 50% of the ranking calculations used completely new data, according to the website.
CHS, which was ranked 233rd nationally, was given an overall score of 98.69.
The study showed a graduation rate of 93%. The newest report also shows that 79% of CHS students took at least one AP exam and 66% passed at least one exam. Its reading proficiency score is 70%, math proficiency is 59% and science proficiency is 62%.
According to the report, 10% of CHS students are economically disadvantaged and 8% participate in the free-lunch program.
“This achievement recognizes the extraordinary work of all our teachers and students,” said Superintendent Todd Bugnacki of the Cedarburg School District. “While we don’t seek out these accolades, our schools can celebrate many points of pride. Our passionate teachers, committed students and supportive parents contribute to a healthy and vibrant learning environment. We are fortunate to be in a community that values a standard of educational excellence that celebrates everyone’s success. It’s rewarding that our efforts are recognized by respected entities.”
GHS received a total score of 95.36 out of 100 and had a graduation rate of 93%. The school ranks No. 828 nationally. According to the report, 63% of students took at least one AP exam and 56% passed an AP exam.
The school’s reading proficiency is 63%, math proficiency is 54% and science proficiency is 54%.
The report also showed that 16% of GHS students are economically disadvantaged and 13% participate in the free lunch program.
“We are extremely proud that Grafton High School has once again been recognized as one of the top high schools in Wisconsin and across the nation,” said Jeff Nelson, superintendent of the Grafton School District. “Although this is a high school recognition, the strong foundation that students receive in our district from 4K through grade 12 contributes to their future success in high school and beyond. We are fortunate to have a community that values learning and supports our students so they leave the Grafton School District college, career and life ready.”
Homestead’s overall score is 97.81 and had a graduation rate of 93%. The school ranks No. 390 nationally. The report shows that 73% of students took at least one AP exam and 57% passed an AP exam.
The school’s reading proficiency is 71%, math proficiency 54% and science proficiency is 56%.
The report also showed that 13% of HHS students are economically disadvantaged and 11% participate in the free lunch program.
“In a time that public education is being scrutinized by many, it is nice to have something like this to celebrate across the community,” said Matthew Joynt, Superintendent of the Mequon-Thiensville School District. “Our high school students' achievement is representative of the entire system of students, parents, staff members and administrators in our school district. When we work together, all students have the ability to achieve great things.”
The High School of Health Sciences in Wales was ranked the top school in Wisconsin.