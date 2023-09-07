CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg History Museum is working on a “Magic of a Cedarburg Snowfall” display and is seeking the public’s help. They are asking anyone with historic photos of Cedarburg in the winter to loan them to the museum for the exhibit, which runs from November through next January. It will also include vintage sleds and decorations, a train set and much more.
Pictured above is one of the skate races that took place in the 1950s on a frozen field behind the old high school. To share photos or get more information, email CHM Director Joel Willems at joel@cedarburghm.org.