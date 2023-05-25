CED LEGION AUX-CAR SHOW PROMO.TIFF

Pictured from left are Auxiliary members Barb Frank, Donna Kison, Chris Skidmore, Nancy Wallock, Christine Eggert, Deb Gabert and Kris Gomez.

 

 Photo by Mark Justesen/News Graphic staff

CEDARBURG — The Peter Wollner American Legion Auxiliary will host their 4th annual Car Show & Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Cedarburg Legion, W577N481 Hilbert Ave.

There will be food, drinks, raffles, trophies and live music by The Mission River Band. Admission is free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Be The One, the American Legion’s suicide initiative program and Dog2DogTags.

