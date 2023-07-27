CAMP PENDLETON — Cedarburg native Hayden Rose, a student at the Virginia Military Institute, put his recent training as an emergency medical technician to quick use when he saved a woman visiting the base. Rose is a computer science major in the class of 2026 and was one of21 students who attended an EMT class held in June at VMI, according to VMI Emergency Medical Services Advisor Donnie McBrayer. The course was taught by Mountain Gateway Community College.
The students go through five weeks, or about 150 hours, of training to become an EMT. They teach and prepare the students to handle medical and trauma patients who they might encounter on an emergency scene, McBrayer said.
The training goes through medical issues such as cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke, diabetic episodes, breathing problems and other medical issues. With trauma, they are taught how to handle bleeding control, minor injuries to severely traumatic injured patients. The Virginia Military Institute EMS is a Virginia Department of EMS non-transport agency that runs 911 emergency services on VMI property. It provides coverage for any cadet-related function that needs EMS support, such as rat activities (human performance challenge), parades, NCAA events and ROTC exercises, according to a VMI press release.
“VMI has 58 EMTs, and when cadets are on post, there is an in-county officer and guard EMT who provide 911 coverage to any medical or injured patient. Lexington Fire Department EMTs are only called if the patient needs transportation to a hospital. Most often, cadet injuries and illnesses can be treated on post,” McBrayer said.
The woman Rose aided at Camp Pendleton was a civilian employee of a major telecommunications company who was also participating in the cybersecurity exercise called “Cyber Fortress.”
Following a morning briefing, a group of participants were walking from one building to another, when Rose noticed her looking confused. He initially thought her confusion stemmed from being in new surroundings.
Suddenly, he heard a Marine yell for medical assistance and saw the woman face down on the ground bleeding. Without hesitation, he ran over to her, knowing that he was the nearest person to her with medical emergency training. A member of the 91st brigade, along with four Marines, who were on base for a different exercise, also gathered around her to help.
“I knew my training, and knew it was something I could help with. I assessed her, and found that she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. I knew right away we had to start CPR,” Rose said. “None of the other service members helping were certified in CPR, so part of my job was instructing them in proper CPR technique. We all took turns performing CPR, and I kept reassessing her to make sure we were doing everything we could to save her life until the ambulance arrived.”
Focused on his patient, Rose was unsure how long it took for the ambulance to arrive, but some people there estimated they performed CPR for 20 minutes. The ambulance transported her to the hospital.
A representative from the company for whom the woman works visited Camp Pendleton a few days later to thank Rose and the others who helped, and reported that the woman was still in the hospital and in critical condition.
Rose’s quick action did not go unnoticed by the commandant to the Corps of Cadets , Col. Adrian T. Bogart III.
“Rose’s calmness under pressure and quick thinking is a great example of the citizen-soldiers developed at Virginia Military Institute. He demonstrated the values which VMI produces of a high-quality, well-trained, service-minded individual who does not hesitate to assist others,” he said.
After completing his exercises at Camp Pendleton, Rose will take the National Registry EMT test that provides him with a two-year certification, and returns to VMI mid-August for cadre week to assume his EMT duties.
Rose is a member of the VMI NCAA swim team and a member of Band Company as a trombonist. He is the son of Kirstin Collins of Grafton and Matthew Rose of Hartland. After graduation he plans to commission into the Army.