CEDARBURG - It’s the kindness of neighbors that helps Tetyana Fedoseyev and her family make it through the horror of war that is taking place in Ukraine.
Fedoseyev and her husband, Alex, came to the United States 21 years ago. The couple had applied for a green card and were surprised when they heard they had won the lottery. It wasn’t like they had an uncomfortable life in Ukraine.
“We had enough money to live,” she said. “We had food and simple stuff.” She was a teacher and he was an engineer. “But after waiting for so long and winning the lottery, we said, ‘It’s like a second chance. Let’s try it.’”
The couple made the trip to America, originally living in a Chicago suburb with their two daughters before eventually settling in Cedarburg. One daughter remained with her parents in the United States and now lives in Mequon.
The couple’s second daughter, however, had decided to return to Ukraine. But in a happy turn of events, she and her husband and their children were able to migrate to the United States, arriving in Cedarburg in September last year.
“We didn’t think it would ever happen,” Fedoseyev said.
The children attend school in the Cedarburg School District. “They go to school and church here. Their classmates and the schools help so much,” she said.
The Fedoseyevs still have relatives friends and relatives in Ukraine and Russia.
“We can’t even call them,” she said. “It’s inconceivable (what’s happening there). I cry every evening thinking about them. I’ve never cried so much.”
She said what’s going on in Ukraine is like a big storm.
“In Ukraine, the citizens love each other, Russians love Ukrainians. It’s unbelievable,” Fedoseyev said.
In addition to their fluent English, Tetyana speaks Russian and Ukrainian; her husband speaks Russian, Ukrainian and Polish. She said two weeks before the war started, nobody in Ukraine would have thought the Russians would do what they’re doing.
“Now it’s like Hitler; old people remember what happened before. Russians are doing bad things to Ukrainians,” she said,
“We love America very much. It’s the little things I see here,” she continued. “Here the government thinks of us. Here we have a good park, good people. It’s a million times better what I see here.”
The family has fit well in their neighborhood. Alex Fedoseyev dresses like Father Christmas each year and the family joins in to sing Ukrainian Christmas carols and share baked goods with their neighbors.
“We are really happy here,” added Alex Fedoseyev.
Fedoseyev said her neighbors have been wonderful to the family.
“One morning I woke up and looked outside. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
Anne Wick, her neighbor, had made Ukrainian signs for Fedoseyev’s neighbors to place in their windows. Hillcrest Avenue boasts almost 20 of Wick’s creations.
“We want to show the family that we support and share solidarity with them, and show how much we care,” Wick said.
“It was so wonderful, so good, like cards saying ‘We always love you and want to show you that we are with you.’” Fedoseyev said when she saw all the flags in the windows of her Hillcrest Avenue neighbors, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
“When I saw them I got down on my knees and wept,” she said.
Anyone looking for ways to help in Ukraine can go through St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Allis, which is accepting monetary donations that will go toward humanitarian aid and new medical supplies. For information, visit https://www.prytula-co.org.
Needed are:
- Tourniquets SAT or SOF (original, not Chinese replicas)
- Israeli bandages OLAES
- Occlusive patches (ex. Halo)
- Decompression needles
- Nasopharyngeal tubes (size 28, 30)
- Intraosseous infusion system FAST1 (or similar)
- Soft stretches
- Medical backpacks (empty or full) of 20 liters
- Anti-burn hydrogel dressings and gels in bottles (burngel, burntec)
- Scissors for cutting clothes
- Thermal blankets