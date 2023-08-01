CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Police Chief Mike McNerney is speaking out about the case of a 75-year-old woman who was arrested and charged last year with running a drug house, though those involved in the case say it was her son and his friend who owned the illegal items found in the home. The criminal case was recently dismissed against Mary Lubner, now 77, who said her reputation was ruined and that she was terminated from her volunteer work at three different local organizations, including one that she was with for 30 years.
McNerney said he has received much negative feedback since the story of Lubner’s case dismissal ran in the July 18 News Graphic. He insists that he had no interest in arresting Lubner and recommended against it to the district attorney, who made the ultimate decision to charge her.
In March 2022, Lubner’s son Erich and his friend were living with Mary Lubner in her Linden Street home. Erich Lubner, 38, has had numerous arrests and convictions for drug-related crimes and testified during one of his mother’s hearings that he hid the drugs from his mother.
Erich Lubner’s friend was reportedly homeless and allowed to stay with the Lubners. Court records show that the pleaded no contest to drunk driving and possessing drug paraphernalia in 2006. He spent 60 days in jail.
In March 2022, a Tennessee police department alerted Cedarburg police that they intercepted a delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine that intended to be sent to the Lubner home, addressed to Erich Lubner’s friend, McNerney said.
When Cedarburg police went to the home with a search warrant, they found thousands of syringes, baggies containing marijuana, vials of Narcan, heroin residue and other related paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaints against the Lubners.
Police arrested Erich Lubner and his friend. They let Mary Lubner go.
They were later directed by Ozaukee County Assistant District Attorney Antonella Aleman-Zientek to arrest Mary Lubner, according to emails obtained by a News Graphic open records request.
Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol then got involved, emailing McNerney on March 18, 2022, asking him why he wouldn't arrest Mary Lubner.
“This is an aggravated charge and the proof is plain, plentiful and right in front of you. Would you rather wait for a body to turn up on the floor?” Gerol asked.
McNerney replied that “the mother” was not the issue.
He brought up the charges that had been charged, then dropped, against Lubner’s friend. Ultimately the friend received a ticket.
McNerney said he understands the process is such that the police make a request, but that the decision to charge is entirely up to the District Attorney’s office.
“We are allowed to disagree with you and we do not feel charging the 75-yearold is the right call when the ringleaders goes free with a citation, but that is not our call,” McNerney wrote to Gerol. “She had nothing to do with the drug deal and was never implicated by any of the parties, including the two people in Tennessee.”
The Tennessee suspects were arrested.
Gerol argued that the “Len Bias” cases he has prosecuted “almost always tend to involve the acquiescence of family members to the drug problems presented by their loved ones.”
Len Bias was a college basketball player who had just been drafted into the NBA in 1986 when he overdosed on cocaine and died. Subsequent laws were enacted in states that allow prosecutors to charge anyone who manufactures, distributes or delivers drugs that leads to someone’s death.
“As professionals, though, we cannot turn a blind eye to behaviors of people that allow them to freely use deadly drugs in a manner that almost always leads to terrible consequences,” Gerol said.
Regarding the fact that Lubner’s friend was not charged, Gerol wrote that his assistant district attorney recognized that it likely would not lead to significant charges. They were not in possession of the drugs because they were intercepted in Tennessee, and the best facts his office had was for drug house charges.
Erich Lubner pleaded no contest to his charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, served seven months and was released July 2, with the condition of absolute sobriety and that he not possess or consume any intoxicants or controlled substance or prescription medication, unless prescribed by a physician. He was charged 15 days later with possession of drugs.
Mary Lubner’s case was dismissed June 30 after nearly a dozen hearings or court appearances. Among those who spoke on her behalf was her son, who said he hid his drug activities from her because he was afraid she would call the police on him again, as she had in the past.
Gerol told the News Graphic at the time that his office tries to arrive at resolutions that meet the needs of the public and the accused.
“What those dispositions look like depend on many factors, including the facts surrounding the offense and all aspects of a defendant’s character,” he said. “Here, we concluded that a conviction was not necessary to accomplish our goals.”
McNerney said he wasn’t comfortable talking about the story at the time, but circumstances have changed.
“The Cedarburg Police Department received public backlash regarding the case. I felt the need to respond as some of the criticism is not justified,” McNerney said.
He said they have a good working relationship with the District Attorney’s office, which is important for public safety.
“We do not always agree on every case, which I believe is essential for a fair and just system. Sometimes, there should be a back-and-forth dialogue between the District Attorney and law enforcement because we may see things from different perspectives at times,” he said.
In the case of the Lubner investigation, McNerney said his department did not believe it was appropriate to charge Mary Lubner with a crime or to take her into custody as part of the investigation, and he informed Gerol of that.
“During the discussion with the District Attorney, I informed him that the Cedarburg Police Department did not want Mrs. Lubner to be charged in this investigation. However, the District Attorney decided to move forward with charging Mrs. Lubner for running a Drug House,” McNerney said. “I am not criticizing the District Attorney’s decision to charge Mrs. Lubner, because that is well within their discretion. I simply want to provide more context regarding the charges against Mrs. Lubner, as they were not at the request of the Cedarburg Police Department.”