CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Department has installed a Safe Space alarm system that provides a safe haven in an emergency when the department’s lobby is closed.
“The Police Department should be a safe haven,” Police Chief Mike McNerney said. “We should have a safe space for people to come if they’re in need … We don’t want something to happen to a citizen because we have the lobby closed.”
When the lobby is closed, the Safe Space program allows a one-time emergency entry to the lobby. Simply press the red button located in the lobby vestibule, which is still accessible after hours. The system will immediately notify the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office that the Safe Space has been activated and that Cedarburg officers should be dispatched immediately, and an audible alarm also begins to sound. A door will unlock to get into the lobby once the button has been pressed. The lobby glass is also reinforced.
The Safe Space is not able to be reused until after the system is reset by an officer. The Safe Space alarm is only to be used in emergency situations.
The Cedarburg Police Department lobby is no longer open 24 hours a day due to staffing shortages with its dispatch center.
McNerney referenced an incident in 2015 in Fox Lake as a motivation to install the Safe Space alarm system; a woman was killed by her husband outside a police station when the lobby was unoccupied.
The lobby hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., all phone calls (emergency and nonemergency) are answered by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department.
There is also a non-emergency telephone in the lobby vestibule that will dial the Sheriff’s Office for anyone needing assistance. When the phone receiver is picked up, it will automatically call the Sheriff’s Office and they will dispatch an officer as needed.