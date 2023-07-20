CEDARBURG — Town of Cedarburg resident Daniel Gehweiler qualified his 1969 Triumph GT6 on the pole for the Kastner Cup All Triumph Race at the Weathertech International with Brian Redman Vintage Race this past weekend at Road America.
Gehweiler finished a very strong second to the Triumph TR250K special race car built by Kastner back in the late 1960s and well ahead of the third-place car driven by Gehweiler’s friend Alex Amys of Superior.
Gehweiler also took home a First In Class award in Friday night’s Race Car Concourse in downtown Elkhart Lake and the Top Finishing Triumph GT6 award.