CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School District will be providing a new Early Childhood Special Education program, Building Blocks, this September for 3-year-olds. The board approved the program at its July 19 meeting.
The Building Blocks program is a tuition-based community peer option as part of the CSD Early Childhood (3K) Program with two sessions offered weekly from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday and Tuesday and Thursday at Parkview Elementary School. The program has a cap of 16 peer students per session.
Kara Amundson, director of student services, said only the students with disabilities will count toward any state reporting that the district is required to do.
There is a Community Peer tuition rate of $800 per semester. Amundson said with charging tuition, the school district’s budget will remain relatively neutral.
“Under federal law IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act), we are required to offer a continuum of services for all students who qualify for special education, considering the least restrictive option before more restrictive options,” Amundson said.
Prior to this, since the fall of 2016, 3-year-old students receiving special education services have been blended into the 4K classrooms, which began that year.
Amundson said they felt they would be better able to meet these students’ learning needs by expanding the district’s continuum of services to include the Building Blocks program.
“Individual IEP (individualized educational plan) teams will now have the Building Blocks program to consider when they determine the type, amount, frequency and location of special education services for our 3-year-olds,” she added. “As the least restrictive option, Building Blocks aims to provide an age-appropriate, flexible, inclusive and rich learning environment for delivering high quality and meaningful special education services.”
The Building Blocks program will focus on play-based discovery, exploration and experiences.
Amundson explained the benefits for non-special education peers being in the Building Blocks Program, such as building communication skills, beginning to develop an understanding of how to get along through cooperative play-based experiences, fostering friendships and developing leadership skills.
“Having our 3-year-olds with disabilities part of a program that has children who are 3 without disabilities is the best of both worlds,” Amundson told the School Board. “Both groups of students benefit from that and learn leadership, compassion, friendship and it just builds a good foundation moving forward for our kids.”
Amundson will be the lead administrator of the Building Blocks program and Brittany Kleeba, the Parkview Elementary School District, will also be involved in the program. Building Blocks will be taught by Early Childhood Special Education teacher Trinn Rigert.
“It brings me a lot of pride and happiness for families, for our students, for our community. I’m looking forward to watching the program grow …,” Amundson said.
Amundson said registration was opened up for the district’s teaching staff and community registration will be open next week.