CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board approved using Second Step resources for its Bullying Prevention curriculum for this school year.
After this year, the resources will need approval from the Curriculum Committee and the School Board for the 2023-24 school year. In its approval, the board added that no changes can be made to the existing curriculum that is being taught this year.
The school district paused the use of Second Step resources in the elementary schools because it was apparently not formally approved by the School Board.
The Curriculum Committee met Oct. 13 to discuss if the district should continue to use Second Step resources as part of its “Social and Academic Success” and “Bullying Prevention.”
The committee forwarded materials for Second Step’s Bullying Prevention to the School Board with no recommendation because committee members said they did not receive those materials. The rest of the Second Step materials will be discussed again at the next Curriculum Committee meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.
As part of the district anti-bullying program, CSD elementary school psychologists provide four 30-minute lessons focused on Bullying Prevention to students in grades one, three, four and five, according to the agenda information given to the School Board last week. During the Bully Prevention lessons, CSD staff use the Second Step resources as a component of the instruction.
Superintendent Jeridon Clark said these lessons usually took place in October.
“The goal would be to get it going as soon as it receives approval,” Clark said to the School Board.
Wisconsin statutes require school districts to “develop a model education and awareness program on bullying.” School Board Chairman Rick Leach made the motion to approve the Second Step resources for the anti-bullying program, noting this. Leach added that the resources they have are from 2013.
During the Curriculum Committee, members expressed concern over using resources from Second Step, with some questioning if it brings in “politics.”
School Board member Kevin Kennedy said he found the Second Step materials for the school district’s anti-bullying program appropriate.
“I understand people’s concerns about the newer versions of it that’s going to be out there. But the 2013 version that I reviewed, I did not have an issue with," he said.
Kennedy was the one who suggested adding the caveat in the motion that said no changes be made to the existing curriculum that is being taught.
Board member David Krier said he wanted to explore their needs as a school district for this curriculum and explore what their options are. This is also what he said at the Curriculum meeting about the other Second Step resources they use as part of its social and emotional learning that is taught in the elementary schools.
Board member Kate Noetzel also wanted to explore their options for the anti-bullying program, asking if there is a more “neutral” option out there.