CEDARBURG — Seven individuals are actively running for four seats on the Cedarburg School Board in the April 5 election.
Incumbents Rick Leach and Laura Stroebel are seeking another term on the board. Current board member Kristin Padberg has chosen not to seek another term. Jennifer Calzada will be on the ballot, but she announced her resignation from the School Board in January and said she wouldn’t be actively running for a seat.
Also on the ballot are Elizabeth Charland, Kate Erickson, Ryan Hammetter, Jamie Maier and Hani Malek.
The News Graphic asked three questions of the candidates ahead of the spring election:
Do you believe school boards should remain nonpartisan? Why or why not?
Elizabeth Charland: I support school board elections remaining non-partisan — I think making them partisan would add divisiveness that would detract from the district’s mission. However, it’s naive to think school boards are apolitical governing bodies and to not recognize that Republicans and Democrats have taken drastically different approaches to educational policy — especially recently.
For example, on Feb. 8, the Ozaukee Democrats published a new resolution on Public Education which stated “Whereas, public schools have the responsibilities of the parent when their children are in their care.” The Ozaukee Democrats have since promoted Kate Erickson, Jamie Maier, Hani Malek and Ryan Hammetter and said these candidates align with their (Oz Dems) values. I will always stand up for parent empowerment and will never confuse schools with the essential role of parents.
Kate Erickson: I believe they should, but the question presumes our board is already nonpartisan. That isn’t the case. Current board members receive support from well-funded partisans. How can I compete in a race without help? In our county, it’s a David versus Goliath situation. I want to keep my focus on my expertise: rebuilding trust in our School Board and providing our students a robust education that prepares them for the future. I have attended every forum and answered every question sent my way by people and groups of all political leanings. That’s what it means to be non-partisan. I will speak to and work with anyone regardless of political affiliation.
Ryan Hammetter: Nonpartisanship is one of the cornerstones of my campaign. I am deeply concerned about the polarization in our community and the damaging effects of partisan politics on our schools. The vast majority of school district policy has nothing to do with political parties or partisanship; however, heavily stacked partisan boards are empowered to implement ideology and address problems with partisan solutions. The Cedarburg School Board should remain nonpartisan and focused on pragmatic decisions that prepare students for success — neither dictated nor influenced by special interests.
Rick Leach: Yes — A nonpartisan methodology has always worked in the past for school boards. It is important that people understand that nonpartisan means you do not have to belong to or declare a party affiliation to run for the board. Board members always have and will continue to bring personal political beliefs with them when they serve on the board.
Jamie Maier: School boards should remain nonpartisan. School boards should be made up of people who put students first and to do what is best for all students, not a select few. You can have differing views with vigorous discussion over policy and in the end agree to what is best for all students. When you go by party lines, you are encouraged to only make decisions based on those highlighted by that party.
Hani Malek: Yes, school boards must be nonpartisan. All school board members should assess every issue without allowing their political dispositions to influence the outcome. If school board members are partisan, they may feel that they have to agree along political party lines without evaluating the situation objectively and analyzing all the pertinent data.
Laura Stroebel: School boards should remain nonpartisan. The purpose of the school board is to provide an exemplary education for its students while balancing the interests of all stakeholders. Bringing politics into the board could highlight ideology over making the best decisions for students and our community as a whole. The responsibilities of the school board include setting the vision, priorities and budget for the CSD, and oversight of the superintendent. These are strategic responsibilities that are by nature nonpartisan, as they are established to maximize academic achievement.
What do you believe is the best way to address differences of opinion?
Charland: As a project manager, I’ve guided stakeholders through making difficult decisions many times in my career. As a board member, I would actively listen to all stakeholders, evaluate evidence-based best practices (is there data that points to one solution over another?) and make a decision that ultimately is in the best interest of students that support the district’s long-term goals. I call out long-term specifically, as a knee-jerk decision made to appease a group in the moment doesn’t always have the students’ best interest at heart.
Erikson: I’ve been attending school board meetings for at least two years. I’ve also been attending every school board committee meeting that I’m able to. I’ve been live-streaming meetings. I’ve observed the board’s inability to address differences of opinion. That’s one of the key reasons we’ve lost more than 45 staff and teachers over the past year and why the district has so many complaints against them. The board doesn’t place items on the agenda that are important to the community. We need board members who will put items on agendas. People who are willing to meaningfully engage in conversations that are uncomfortable. People who are willing to say, “maybe we haven’t been getting it right, let’s work to truly be the best.” Yes, we can keep patting ourselves on the back for the great work being done, but you can’t hide from the things that need work. You COMMUNICATE to find solutions.
Hammetter: Communication. We are stronger together. Cedarburg should seek to elect people committed to transparency and open dialogue with the public and other board members. Communication between all stakeholders, especially when there are differences of opinion, should always remain mutually respectful and inclusive. Encouraging two-way communication and active listening will result in collaboration, compromise, teamwork, prudent decision making and success as a district. I’ve worked with hundreds of friends and colleagues as an engineer, project manager, baseball coach, city commissioner and nonprofit board secretary. Every single major accomplishment by a board or team was the result of effective communication.
Leach: Discuss them in a respectful way and see if there is a middle ground where a compromise could be reached. Once a decision has been made it is important to be able to disagree without being disagreeable and move on. Unfortunately, that is a skill that seems to be lacking in our country right now. Over 90% of the votes of our School Board are unanimous. We need to be sure the small percentage of votes where we disagree, does not distract us from our mission to provide great schools for our students and the community.
Maier: To listen and be open to differences. The best way to understand differences is to talk and listen and be open to them. When you block or ignore concerns, you disregard those that have different views than you. Communication is key. Being curious and an active listener that shows genuine interest and desire to understand is a start. We need to not jump to judgment too quickly and learn to respond appropriately; when an expert is advised, take that action and refer to one.
Malek: I would begin with making sure there is healthy and transparent communication and encourage others to have objective mindsets. I would like to believe that everyone on the School Board is there with intentions to do what is best for the kids. We need to sincerely listen to all input and find common ground for the sake of the children in the district.
I also believe wisdom comes from the counsel of many. Therefore, I believe it’s wise to engage with subject-matter experts to help remove predispositions we all can get stuck in at times.
Stroebel: It’s crucial the board keeps its focus, which should be to provide the best academic opportunities for all CSD students. Board members must always be prepared on issues with objective data and ready to respectfully participate in open dialogue. When there are differing opinions, members must engage in a positive manner to find common ground for the continual improvement of CSD that is mindful of all community stakeholders. Actively listening to each other, even when opinions differ, includes giving one’s full attention while being open minded and nonjudgmental. The main goal must always be a solution that is for the betterment of all students.
What is your vision of education in this community?
Charland: My vision for the district is educational excellence: math and reading proficiency scores rising year over year (not settling for being just better than state averages), teachers feeling supported and all students having an unlimited opportunity to succeed. I will support this vision by doing everything in my power to support the best, evidenced-based curriculum, keeping divisive ideology out of the classroom so students can continue to focus on core topics, and seeking to reward and retain high-performing teachers.
Erikson: To be the best school district in Wisconsin, measured by student achievement, teacher retention and student success after high school especially as productive, problem-solving and engaged citizens of our country!
Hammetter: Cedarburg values its rich history and premier school district. As a school board member, my vision of education would be to uphold our values while preparing students for success after graduation, whether that be college, trade school, military service or the workforce. Employers today are seeking candidates with broad foundational knowledge who are strong communicators, critical thinkers, problem solvers and team players. Cedarburg can best prepare students for success in our modern world by attracting and retaining top educators, effectively communicating with all stakeholders, actively working to develop soft skills, challenging and empowering students to achieve their goals, continuously examining and updating our curriculum and measuring to ensure we meet the needs of every student.
Leach: To continue to be a top-performing destination district in our state and the nation. To continue to provide all students in our district an excellent education and prepare them for the future they choose whether they are planning to seek a four-year degree, go to a tech school or head directly into the workforce. Additionally, we need to challenge all students, including the gifted and talented, while also providing resources to help those who may need them to reach their fullest potential.
Maier: To have one where all students feel safe, heard, respected and challenged. A community that is committed to a culture that honors knowledge, respects individuals and demands excellence, fosters life long learning and supports relationships that strengthen individuals, families and community.
Malek: I believe education is much more than schoolwork, test scores and grade point averages. Academic excellence, plus the addition of shaping minds to be healthy, productive, empathetic and inclusive members of society, is also part of the education process. I want all students to feel safe and welcome, while receiving the best education this state can offer. I envision a school system where every child looks forward to going to school in the morning because they know they will be met with challenging curriculum, love and kindness. To achieve this, we need to retain our best teachers and administrators, address teacher and student concerns in real-time, and ensure the school board is comprised of community members who embrace this philosophy.
Stroebel: By the time CSD students graduate, they should be well prepared to move on to the next step in their lives, ready to pursue the multiple career paths and opportunities available to them, while also being life-long learners. This outcome begins with a focus on the educational basics of reading, writing and math. From there, students of all levels, abilities and interests are able to individually grow as they are immersed in an inspiring, rigorous and relevant educational environment that inspires creativity and innovation. Students develop a strong work-ethic while being in a respectful, safe and encouraging environment. Finally, participating in a variety of extracurriculars rounds out their education.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.