CEDARBURG — Cedarburg School Board President Rick Leach has alerted fellow board members that he is stepping down mid-term. Leach was appointed to the board in 2010 and elected in 2011. He was last elected in April 2022 and has finished the first year of his three-year term. In a letter to the School Board, Leach said that his not-for-profit foundation, Scholastic Shooting Sport Foundation, last year named him co-president.
“Those additional duties, on top of the daily duties as the national director, are making it difficult for me to spend the time I feel is necessary to be the School Board president,” Leach wrote to the board. “With that in mind, it is best for me to step down at this time.”
Leach is a former Cedarburg police sergeant, Ozaukee County Board supervisor and Grafton Village Board trustee.
He has spent several terms as president of the School Board.
Leach is hoping to move to Kentucky full time. “I am proud of the many successes we have been able to celebrate over the years. We are blessed with a district of great hardworking students and staff, and with parents that want to be involved in their children’s education,” Leach wrote. “If our district continues to strive for improvement and always weighs decisions on what is best for our students, there is no limit to the success our district can continue to achieve.”
His last day with the School Board will be Friday.