CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Senior Center is presenting a four-class mindfulness meditation course next month. The courses will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the Senior Center, W63N643 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
The class is intended to bring awareness to the present moment to support emotional balance, foster purpose-driven actions and reduce stress. It will be led by Jacqueline Janz, who will help participants on their journey as they learn mindfulness meditation techniques.
Each week we will focus on different aspects of one’s attention and explore thoughts and feelings to live more intentionally.
Guests will also learn skills in relaxation and ways to cultivate present moment attention. Mindfulness helps the body respond to stress in a more open and relaxed way.
Participants are welcome to attend one class or all four. No experience is necessary; all are welcome.
The cost is $4 per person. RSVPs are requested for planning purposes. Call the Senior Center at 262-375-7644 to register.