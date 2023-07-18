CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Senior Center is presenting Songwriters of the Great American Songbook — 1930s.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Senior Center, W63N643 Washington Ave. It will be a celebration of our musical heritage featuring a program offered by Bill Hill, as he plays songs of the decade and shares facts about composers Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Porter and others. Hill is a fingerstyle guitarist with over 50 years of experience and has performed over much of south-central Wisconsin.
This event is sponsored by Willowbrook Place. To RSVP, call the Senior Center at 262-375-7644 for planning purposes.