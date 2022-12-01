CEDARBURG — An elderly Cedarburg woman is serving as a cautionary tale for senior citizens, their relatives and their neighbors.
The woman, who lives alone, stepped out of bed Thanksgiving morning, was too weak to stand and fell to the ground, according to Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz.
There she lay until a relative became concerned after not hearing from her and called police — five days later.
Emergency officials entered the apartment midday Monday to find the woman still on the floor.
Vahsholtz said he was not sure of her age, but said she suffered no serious medical issues, other than dehydration. He said she was in good spirits and was talking to rescuers.
The woman’s ordeal can be a conversation starter for other families with older loved ones living alone, Vahsholtz said. He said that sometimes pride or affordability may stop a senior citizen taking steps to protect themselves in case of an emergency. Other times, they may fear that talking to relatives about it may prompt them to decide the senior is no longer able to live independently.
One tool that many seniors use is the medical alert device, that allows a user to push a button and be contacted with someone who will send help. Vahsholtz said there are different options for alert devices, with some more advanced — and costly. He said they are actually seeing an uptick in the number of accidental calls, but that it’s better to be called for an accidental alert rather than finding someone who has been down for several days.
A service offered by many area police departments allows seniors to stay in contact with the police department daily to ensure they are OK.
In Cedarburg, that program is called Tele-Care; in Mequon it’s called Mequon Cares. In each case, the senior enrolls in the program and then must call into the police department each day before noon. If the dispatcher does not receive a call by noon, a police officer is sent to the participant’s home to check on their wellbeing.
Vahsholtz said those with older neighbors can simply watch for clues that something may be wrong, such as mail piling up in a box, lights night turned on when they typically are or shades down when they are typically up.
To learn about more resources, call the Ozaukee County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-2848120.