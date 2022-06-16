Cedarburg Snapshot community breakfast tells of growth and progress

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce held a Cedarburg Snapshot state of the community breakfast Tuesday morning that featured representatives from the school district, city and town.
Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has sold over $66,000 in Cedarburg gift checks since the last Cedarburg Snapshot in 2021. The chamber has also given away another $2,000 in additional gift checks through promotional contests.
The chamber has welcomed almost 45 new members and members that returned to active membership after a year or longer hiatus. The chamber currently has over 340 members.
“At the chamber, we’re proud to network with you, recommend your business, promote, listen and offer support to you and just lend a caring ear all year long. And we thank you for trusting us to do so,” Dobson said.
Town of Cedarburg
Town Supervisor Larry Lechner reported many projects — completed, current and future — that the town is working on, such as the new restaurant Toast coming into the former Roadhouse Bar & Grill building on the corner of Highway 60, Washington Avenue and Covered Bridge Road. The Fermentorium Brewery and Tasting Room is also undergoing some significant renovations.
Lechner said the town is moving ahead with its comprehensive plan and implementing the Five Corners Master Plan to transition development and create a pedestrian-friendly Town Center with a mix of uses.
Lechner also mentioned cost-sharing road projects the town is partnering with the city of Cedarburg on Hilltop Drive, Susan Lane and Sherman Road, which is the result of the intergovernmental agreement the two municipalities approved last year.
“The past few years have been very successful at a foundational level for the town — committing to updating our infrastructure, expanding cooperative efforts with the city of Cedarburg and looking ahead to updating land use planning to ensure growth is guided in a careful manner,” Lechner said.
City of Cedarburg
Cedarburg Mayor Mike O’Keefe started off with the city’s Highway 60 business park and that its anchor tenant Wilo has finished its facility. O’Keefe was told by Jeff Plaster, president and CEO of WILO USA, that production is up 40% since moving into the new facility.
“We saved 200 jobs for the city of Cedarburg. Jeff Plaster was so instrumental in keeping those jobs here,” O’Keefe said.
There are five lots remaining at the business park.
O’Keefe mentioned residential developments that are underway in the city, including the Fox Run development on Western Road and the subdivision for the 40-acre former Tillman Quarry site north of Susan Lane.
“We’re taking an area that is contaminated, blighted and right now abandoned and turning it into something that’s really going to be an asset for the city,” O’Keefe said about the Western Road property.
He also reported that the Cedarburg Common Council approved the final plat for phase two of the Fairway Village subdivision at W73N1122 Washington Ave.
O’Keefe touched on issues concerning the Cedarburg Fire Department. He said they are looking at different options for the future of the fire department - consolidating with Mequon and Thiensville, consolidating with Grafton, Saukville and Port Washington or staying independent.
“But anyway you look at it we'll be looking at more tax dollars,” O’Keefe said, adding that a referendum about the fire department is “unavoidable.”
Cedarburg School District
Superintendent Todd Bugnacki said the School District had done well this school year, noting many accomplishments.
“We did an exceptional job as a school system and we could not have done that without all of your support, the parents’ support and the teachers extending themselves and the students being involved,” said Bugnacki, who is retiring from his position this year.
Jeridon Clark, the assistant superintendent of educational services for the Mequon-Thiensville School District, will become the CSD superintendent on July 1.
Bugnacki also touched on the residential developments happening Cedarburg and how they will bring more students to the district, which he said is “a good problem to have.”
Bugnacki stated that the district is wrapping up a population study and navigating the impact those developments will have on the district.
Another item the district will continue to focus on is compensation strategies for staff.
“We don’t end up being a great system without having great, exceptional people and so in order to maintain that high level of performance, we have to ensure that our compensation is at a competitive level,” Bugnacki said.
Some new things coming to Cedarburg High School are a virtual reality lab and a media studio.