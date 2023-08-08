TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Town Board approved hiring Mueller Communications to provide services for a potential operating referendum regarding the Cedarburg Fire Department.
The Cedarburg Common Council also approved hiring Mueller Communications during its meeting last week.
The town and city are working together to develop a referendum regarding funding an expanded Cedarburg Fire Department for it to remain an independent department.
Mueller Communications’ proposal had a three-phase approach: options assessment that likely would provide the public with background on the “why” for the referendum and three-plus years of conversations with other local departments; survey efforts; and public education ahead of any potential referendum.
In total, the proposal scope is $48,922, with the town’s share being approximately $18,000. The Town Board approved using the town’s ARPA funds for this expense.