Cedarburg veteran receives new Ford F-150

Wounded Warriors Family Support donated a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle to veterans Patrick ‘“PJ” Glavey (left) and Adam Hartswick (fourth from left) as part of its Mobility is Freedom program. Glavey and Hartswick are joined by Martin Duarte of Wounded Warriors Family Support (second from left), Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence President and CEO Tammy Phipps (center) and Sara Hartswick, Adam Hartswick’s wife.