CEDARBURG — The Caregiver Connection of Ozaukee County, in conjunction with its community partners, is offering a free education opportunity for family caregivers starting this week.
Sessions this year will address the issues that may develop as roles change within a relationship when one is caring for a family member or friend.
Sessions will be held once a month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., July through October at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds North Pavilion, W67N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg.
Each session features a panel of local professionals and community partners of the Caregiver Connection. Caregivers can attend one or more sessions.
The schedule is: - Session 1: Thursday, Housekeeping inside and out and creating your own personal health organizer
- Session 2: Tuesday, Aug. 15, Preparing for financial and legal needs
- Session 3: Thursday, Sept. 21, Riding the Emotional Roller coaster and Communication
- Session 4: Thursday, Oct. 19, Changing the Ending: Understanding Palliative Care & Hospice Registration is requested and can be done by calling Kari Dombrowski at the Ozaukee County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-284-8120.
A separate onsite engagement respite activity will be held in conjunction with these sessions. Attendees should let organizers know if a loved one will need the service.