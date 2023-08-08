MEQUON — The Mequon-Thiensville Community Foundation hosted its inaugural Summer Evening Chef’s Table fundraiser at the Gathering on the Green grounds at Rotary Park July 13, raising over $40,000 for the MT Trails Foundation’s Highland Road Bike and Pedestrian Path.
With elite chefs from local restaurants such as Pastiche Bistro and Mr. B’s (A Bartolotta Steakhouse), a picturesque outdoor setting and a lively atmosphere, the evening was a memorable experience for all attendees.
According to an MTCF press release, the highlight of the event was the expertise of the 11 talented chefs who each treated 10 guests to their own private five-course meal. Each course was carefully crafted, showcasing the culinary expertise and creativity of the participating chefs, coupled with unique beverage pairings.
In addition to the festive atmosphere, local band Pretty When She’s Angry provided lively entertainment. The pre- and post-reception also featured an array of tasty hors d’oeuvres provided by Noble Catering.
“We would like to thank all sponsors, volunteers, live auction participants and chefs for making this evening a resounding success, bringing together the community in support of the MT Trails Foundation Highland Road Bike and Pedestrian Path,” MTCF Events Committee Chair Dee Girard said. “The evening left a lasting impression on all attendees, creating memories that will be cherished.”
To learn more about the MT Trails Foundation and its project, go to https://www.mcfgives.org/bikepath/.