Clark likely next Cedarburg schools superintendent

CEDARBURG - A new superintendent for the Cedarburg School District has been selected. The Cedarburg School Board will hold a special board meeting on Monday to present for approval a superintendent contract for Dr. Jeridon D. Clark.
Clark will be replacing Todd Bugnacki, who announced his retirement this past November.
The pool of candidates was narrowed from 12 applicants to six potential candidates before two finalists, Clark and Dr. Vicki King, were selected.
“The Cedarburg School District is excited to welcome Dr. Clark to our outstanding district and look forward to his leadership building on our vision of success,” according to a press release from the school district.
Clark will bring over 25 years of public education experience to the district. He has been a teacher and administrator in New Berlin and Mequon.
Since 2011, Clark has served the Mequon-Thiensville School District in several leadership roles, including director of Information & Technology, executive director of Organizational Alignment, and most recently as assistant superintendent of Educational Services for the past four years.
If approved, Clark intends to work closely with the Cedarburg School Board and the administrative team to develop the relationships, systems, standards and experiences that will allow all students, staff and administrators to realize their greatest potential and ensure that the Cedarburg School District continues to flourish as a high performing district, according to the press release.
As Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services in MTSD, Clark is responsible for ensuring they provide a high-quality educational experience for every student. He serves as the principals’ coach/evaluator and leads professional learning for administrators and staff, according to the press release.
He is instrumental in developing the principals’ evaluation program and the district’s building-based accountability system. Clark is part of the district leadership team involved in developing and implementing a strategic compensation system.
Clark has also participated in extensive leadership training during his administrative career, according to the press release. He has been trained in AWSA’s Administrator Coaching, Cognitive Coaching, SMART Learning System, TregoED, Professional Learning Communities, Educator Effectiveness, and Response to Intervention. He has provided key leadership on effective uses of data, implementation of high-quality instructional practices, and capacity building for district/building-level instructional specialists. Moreover, he has used his leadership training to establish district goals, develop action plans, train building leadership teams and make budgetary, hiring and program decisions, the press release said.