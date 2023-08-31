CEDARBURG — The Columbia Road project, which was managed by the town of Cedarburg, is now complete and the road is once again open to traffic. This project was a grant-funded road improvement that serves as a main artery in the middle of Ozaukee County, according to a newsletter from the town of Cedarburg.
In addition to the road improvements, pedestrian paths connecting existing sidewalks in the village of Grafton to the city of Cedarburg were also installed on the north side of Columbia Road, as well as replacements to the existing path along Keup Road.