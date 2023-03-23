Thursdays to Saturdays through May 21
Student Art Matters Time: Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays noon-4 p.m.
Where: Cedarburg Art Museum, W63N675 Washington Ave.
Cost: Free; suggested donation $5 The exhibit features the original artwork of K-12 students in Ozaukee County school districts.
Showing now through March 26 is the work of students from the Cedarburg and Port Washington school districts; March 30-May 21, Grafton and Mequon-Thiensville school districts.
For information, visit cedarburgartmuseum. org.
Thursday, March 23
Mobile Food Pantry Time, location: 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Concordia University Wisconsin parking lot J, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Southern Ozaukee Fire & EMS Thiensville Station, 250 Elm St.
The Ozaukee Family Sharing Mobile Food Pantry brings food to every quadrant of the county to Family Sharing clients who can’t make it into the brick-and-mortar pantry.
To reserve a mobile pantry grocery pick-up, please call 262-2560020 or reserve online at https://tinyurl.com/FSmobilepantry.
Those attending for the first time must bring an ID and proof of residency for each adult in the household. For children, an insurance card will need to be shown. Ozaukee County residents can attend Family Sharing’s Mobile Pantry every two weeks.
Thursday, March 23
Adult and Pediatric CPR/First Aid Time: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Where: Municipal Services Facility, 675 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton Cost: $45 village residents/$ 68 non-residents The Adult and Pediatric CPR/First Aid Class combines online learning with an in-person hands-on practice and testing session. This class is for ages 11 and older.
For information, visit www.qualitygrafton. com.
Thursday, March 23
Forward Ozaukee presents, “What is the Proper Role of the Judiciary?”
Time: 5:30 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. panel discussion Where: Mequon American Legion Post 457, 6050 W.
Mequon Road Panel members include Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Steve Cain, former PSC Commissioner and DOA Secretary Ellen Nowak, Lucas Vebber from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and Daniel Suhr from the Liberty Justice Center. Former agency Chief Legal Counsel in the Scott Walker administration Jake Curtis will moderate and State Sen.
Duey Stroebel will provide introductory remarks.
For more details, go to www.forwardozaukee.com/events /judicialpanel.
Thursdays through March 30
Great Decisions Time: 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Where: Cedarburg Public Library, W63N589 Hanover Ave.
The Great Decisions Series, sponsored by the Cedarburg Friends of the Library, provides citizens with an in-depth look at some of the foreign policy issues of the day. Tonight’s speaker is Peter Kranstover, who will discuss “Politics in Latin America.” Electoral results in Latin America over the past four years have led many observers of the regional political scene to discern a left-wing surge in the hemisphere, reminiscent of the so-called “Pink Tide” that swept the area some 20 years ago. But how much do these politicians actually have in common? What implication does their ascendency have for the region?
For information, visit cedarburg library.org.
Thursday, March 23
Ozaukee Master Gardeners Presents “Foliage and Focal Points” Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Held via Zoom Cost: Free Gardener and author Karen Chapman will discuss “Foliage and Focal Points: Ideas for Gardeners and Budgets of All Sizes.” Chapman established Le jardinet, a custom landscape design company specializing in creating artistic plant combinations with a fourseason foliage framework, functional outdoor living spaces and deer-resistant designs. She teaches both container and landscape design in workshops and seminars across the country as well offering a range of online learning opportunities.
To register and get a link to this Zoom presentation, click the link for the March meeting found under the Meetings & Events tab at ozaukeemastergardeners.org.
Friday, March 24
St. Joseph Parish Fish Fry Time: 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St., Grafton Dine in or carry out. Choices include cod, lake perch and jumbo fried shrimp.
For information, visit st.josephgrafton. org.
Friday, March 24
WSSS presents Beth Nielsen-Chapman Time: 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Church North, 11380 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon Cost: $25 advance, $29 at the door, $12 students Beth Nielsen-Chapman is an American singer and songwriter who has written hits for country and pop music performers. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. For information, call 262-4574399 or visit www.wsss.org.
Friday and Saturday, March 24 to March 26
Kids Dream Family Film Series — “Over the Hedge” Time: 1 p.m.
Where: North Shore Cinema, 11700 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon Presented by American Family Insurance, this series is offered through April 2 as a way to keep families entertained during the winter months. This week’s film is “Over the Hedge.”
Visit amfam.com/kidsdream for two free tickets otherwise admission is $3.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24 through March 26
“Side Kicked” Time: Fridays and Saturdays, doors open at 5:45 p.m.; Sundays, doors open at 11:45 p.m.
Where: Memories Ballroom, 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington
Cost: Ticket price begins at $54.86 It’s Friday, March 2, 1960, and we are at the final taping of “The Lucy/Desi Comedy Hour.” This is the final time the four beloved characters will perform together before a live audience. We find ourselves in the dressing room of Vivian Vance (aka Ethel Mertz) reflecting on all the years of “I Love Lucy” and more. A behindthe- scenes look at what really occurred is eye opening and jaw dropping. This one woman show will grab your attention and hold it. A very different perspective with the greatest neighbor the world has ever known.
For information, visit memories ballroom.com.
Saturday, March 25
Throwback Family Movie Matinee Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Frank L. Weyenberg Public Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon The library showcases movies from previous decades to introduce new generations to some movie classics. Movies shown at the Frank L. Weyenberg Library may not be appropriate for all audiences. Playing this month: “Bonnie and Clyde.”
For information, visit www.flwlib.org.
Saturdays, March 25 and April 1
Prenatal Belly Dance Time: 11 a.m.-noon Where: Embodied, W63N547 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg
Cost: $15 Belly Dance movements help strengthen the body to prepare for delivery as well as tighten and tone postpartum. It is a safe and gentle form of exercise during all trimesters. Breathwork combined with mindful movement develops essential skills utilized during labor. Not currently pregnant? You are still welcome.
Registration is required: Email embodiedblends@gmail.com
Saturday, March 25
Two-person Cribbage Tournament Time: Registration begins at 11:30; play starts at noon
Where: The Hub at Cedar Creek, 1814 Washington Ave., Cedarburg Cost: $60 per team/$10 per team will be donated to K of C Council 2035 Charitable Works.
Food and drinks will be served throughout the day, with the Hub donating 10% of the bar proceeds to the Knights of Columbus. A 50/50 raffle will be held with a drawing every hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If interested, email chuchlanser@ gmail.com.
Saturday, March 25 (register by March 24)
Agroforestry: Apple Tree Grafton with Dan Bussey Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Where: Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville
Cost: Members $100, nonmembers $115 Participants will learn how to graft three species of apples, currently growing at Riveredge’s Permaculture Farm, onto M-2 semidwarf root stock. Registered participants get to take home and plant their three grafted apple trees.
Saturday, March 25
Welcome Hikes Time: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville
Cost: Free for members or those who want to become members Take a tour with a Riveredge membership representative and learn about Riveredge history, your membership and some great places to go exploring.
For information, visit www.riveredgenaturecenter.org.
Saturday, March 25
Tune into Happy Hour w/Jenny & Dave Time: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Daily Taco & Cantina, 105 W. Freistadt Road, Thiensville Join us as the phenomenal Jenny and Dave from She’s Right — I’m Left embark on the Taco for a nice little set playing inside.
Happy hour specials.
For information, visit dailytaco. com.
Saturday, March 25
Christopher’s Project Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Spanky’s Hideaway, 5208 W. County Line Road, Mequon Enjoy the smooth sounds of Christopher and Jackie of Christopher's Project. For information, visit www.spankyshideaway.com.
Monday, March 27
VIP (Visually Impaired People) Meeting Time: 10:30 a.m.-noon Where: Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon Cost: Free Anyone having vision problems or complete loss is invited to attend this this support group, where ideas and helpful hints will be shared. The group meets the last Monday of the month.
For more information, contact Gary Norton at 262-242-4558.
Monday, March 27
Whatcha Readin’? Book Club Time: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Cedarburg Public Library Community Room, W63N589 Hanover Ave.
Get together with other book lovers to discuss what you’ve been reading and loving (or not loving!) No required or assigned books, just bring yourself, your book opinions and enjoy chatting with other readers.
Tuesday, March 28
Lasata Bake Sale Time: 9 a.m.
Where: Lasata Heights-Crossing, W78N675 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg Baked goods, Easter items and other treats will be or sale.
Proceeds go toward activities for Lasata Heights Independent living apartments.
Tuesdays through June
Job Assistance
Time: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Cedarburg Public Library, W63N589 Hanover Ave.
Help is provided with resume writing, job applications, interview tips, JobCenterofWisconsin.com registration or navigating the Unemployment Insurance online system. Speak with a job service representative at the library. Job Service staff is available for walkin services each Tuesday.
For information, visit cedarburglibrary. org.
Tuesday, March 28
Book Talk and Signing: “The Fishermen, the Horse, and the Sea” by Barbara Joosse Time: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Where: Grafton Public Library. 1620 11th Ave. Grafton Public Library welcomes patrons of all ages for a fun night with local author (and Grafton native!) Barbara Joosse.
She has published 38 books for children, both picture books and chapter books. One of her latest books is “The Fisherman, the Horse, and the Sea,” published by the Wisconsin Historical Society and set in Port Washington.
Joosse will be discussing the writing process for this particular book and the history upon which it is based. She will also speak about the new walking tour of Port Washington that she is helping to coordinate.
For more information, call 262375-5315 or visit www.graftonpubliclibrary. net.
Wednesdays to Sundays, through May 14
Fabulous Fads Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday Where: Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, N50W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg Cost: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 students and children 6 and older This exhibition considers quilting fads through the lens of a private collection as well as selections from WMQFA’s own.
For information, visit www.wiquiltmuseum.com.
Thursday, March 30
Finding Your Elusive Female Ancestors Time: 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Frank L. Weyenberg Library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon Streamed live from Salt Lake City, this will help participants learn about different genealogy resources and topics. Held on the last Thursday of each month, except in cases of special presentations. Open to beginning and experienced researchers alike.
For information, visit www.flwlib.org.