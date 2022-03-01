MEQUON — A Concordia University Wisconsin professor has been suspended after posting an article critical of the university’s search criteria for its new president, saying, “Wokeness appears to be developing into a pathology” at his institution of higher learning.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a nonprofit law firm that has successfully intervened twice in Mequon city and school policies, has announced it is representing the professor.
Philosophy professor and Lutheran pastor The Rev Dr. Gregory P. Schulz wrote a piece in the Feb. 15 Christian News Missouri, specifically calling out the university’s desire to have a president who exhibits a “demonstrated belief in and commitment to equity and inclusion” and who promotes racialized “diversity in all its myriad forms.”
Those attributes were listed among others in a nine-page presidential prospectus and candidate profile put out by the CUW Board of Regents in spring 2021, ahead of the retirement last June of longtime president, The Rev. Dr. Patrick T. Ferry.
Schultz wrote that “they (Board of Regents) are under the influence of the Woke-ness in our nation and our Western culture.” Dictionary.com defines woke as having or marked by an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those related to civil and human rights.
“Diversity refers to a racialized diversity with unsubstantiated assumptions of white privilege and systemic (national and institutional) racism that form the mythological basis of Harvard’s Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project. Inclusion is an aggressive, almost violent version of what used to be known as affirmative action,” Schulz wrote. ‘When our BoR committees announce their intentions to install a president who exhibits a ‘demonstrated belief in and commitment to equity and inclusion’ and promotes racialized ‘diversity in all its myriad forms,’ they are announcing their plan to disrupt the authority of the biblical text and in this way to transform our university from an institution of Lutheran higher education to É who knows what.”
In bold, italicized text, Schulz wrote that there is no systemic racism at Concordia because they are committed to Christ incarnate and his universal justification of all human beings without exception, but said there is systemic “Woke-ism.”
In a letter to the Concordia community Thursday, Interim President Dr. William Cario did not specifically name Schulz, but said that the past week had been difficult.
“Last week I took the painful action of suspending one of our employees. Despite my effort to meet with the individual outside of class time to discuss the situation using biblical principles as outlined in Matthew 18, my request was rejected. The employee was suspended with full pay and benefits pending appropriate due process within our church system and the legal system.
CUW Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications Lisa Liljegren pointed to a CUW statement on the presidential search process that said the board has made every effort to promote a transparent search process, including inviting input through several channels that include, but are not limited to:
“The Board has been clear that the ideal candidate will be a person of deep faith, humble and devoted to the teachings of Jesus Christ and God’s Word; winsome and fervent in their confession of the doctrine of the Lutheran Church. The president will possess extraordinary intellectual curiosity and theological acumen,” the statement said.
The WILL statement said that Schulz did not know he was suspended until he discovered he was locked out of his email account and banned him from campus properties.
“By Monday, things had become more clear: Concordia’s leadership suspended Dr. Schulz because of an article he wrote in Christian News critiquing the University’s recent embrace of “woke-ness” and “diversity, inclusion and equity,” according to the WILL statement, which added that it was representing Schulz free of charge. “Even though Dr. Schulz’s employment contract with the University guarantees ‘academic freedom’ and ‘due process,’ the University gave him neither freedom nor process. Now, Concordia threatens to terminate Dr. Schulz unless he publicly ‘recants.’ In addition to being a professor, Dr. Schulz is a husband, father, grandfather and confessional Lutheran pastor in the LCMS with nearly 40 years in the ministry. Dr. Schulz is also a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol.”
