GRAFTON — Cornerstone Church is pleased to serve as the southeastern Wisconsin host site for the 2023 Grandparenting Summit, which will be simulcast Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.
The national Grandparenting Summit, sponsored by Legacy Coalition and held in Dallas, focuses on helping grandparents be a positive, spiritual influence in the lives of their grandchildren. This year the conference will be simulcast in over 100 cities.
“Cornerstone Church is thrilled to be a host site for the simulcast and welcomes grandparents to come and watch it in our sanctuary which is equipped with high-definition projection screens, great audio capabilities and comfortable seating,” according to a Cornerstone press release.
This national conference is the only one of its kind, packed with dynamic speakers to help grandparents grow in their unique role of being disciple-makers of their grandchildren. This year, speakers include Larry Fowler, Tony Evans, Crawford Loritts, Mark Yarbrough, Walt Mueller, Kathy Koch, Mike Singletary, Jerry Foster and many more.
Cornerstone Church is located 1187 Falls Road, Grafton. To learn more, go to www.cornerstonechurchgrafton.org/grandparenting-ministry-1/ for more information.