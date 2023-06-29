CORRECTIONS
- A photo package in Tuesday’s News Graphic about the Cedarburg American Legion Auxiliary’s Car Show and Craft Fair misidentified the winner of the Kids Choice competition for best car. Mike Piontek won it with his Isetta.
- A story in Tuesday’s News Graphic about Rex Meinert, provided the wrong nickname for him. Meinert was known as the Duke of Demos.
- A story on the 2023 Ozaukee Impact Award winners misidentified one of the people representing Family Promise of Ozaukee County. Suzi Frazier was pictured with the group.
The News Graphic apologizes for these errors.