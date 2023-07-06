CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council is keeping a promise made to constituents before some of the current aldermen were even elected onto the council.
The council unanimously denied charging an annual fee for access cards to the Department of Public Works yard waste facility on Johnson Avenue.
In October 2022, the motherboard failed on the yard waste access card system at the DPW yard waste facility, according to the agenda information provided to the council at the June 26 meeting by Mike Wieser, director of Engineering and Public Works. Since then, the yard has been left open to allow residents to access it.
Wieser said the system has been repaired and approximately 3,000 new access cards will need to be issued. Residents are charged a $30 one-time fee for an access card and there are no recurring costs unless the card is lost.
Staff estimates the cost of annual maintenance of the yard waste facility to be about $40,000.
“As part of the budget process, staff has been tasked with looking at updating any fees to be comparable to surrounding communities,” Wieser said. Wieser reported that the village of Grafton’s yard waste facility charges an initial $35 fee and then a $30 annual fee and the city of Mequon’s yard facility charges an $25 annual fee.
In January, the Public Works and Sewerage Commission recommended a $25 annual fee for DPW yard waste facility access cards. Existing card holders would bring in their old card in exchange for a new card. New cards would be issued for $30 and would have a one-year expiration date and a $25 annual fee would be charged to renew.
Council member Pat Thome said the council made a commitment to taxpayers that as long as they were paying off the debt of the DPW facility, the city would only impose a one-time fee.
In 2016, the council approved borrowing money to fund a new DPW facility, which had an estimated cost of over $8.6 million.
“This was one of the few perks we gave back to (residents) other than all the efficiencies and everything that went with (a new building),” Thome said.
Council member Robert Simpson said he was previously for the annual fee until he heard of the commitment the council made in the past.
“We need to stick to our word,” he said. Council member Jim Fitzpatrick said he was not a fan of “ticky-tack” fees.
“I think that citizens should rightfully and reasonably think something like this should be embedded in their taxes,” he said.
In addition, the council also approved that current cardholders would not be charged to reactivate their card.
In other business, the council approved renaming Topview Park on Topview Trail to Retzlaff Family Park in honor of the family that farmed the land prior to it becoming a subdivision.