MEQUON - After months of preparation and robust conversations, the proposed Ozaukee County charter school in its current form will not be moving forward, as its phase two application was denied last week.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share this announcement with you all: the NSCA application was denied by the Wisconsin Office of Educational Opportunity Advisory Council,” organizer and former Mequon-Thiensville School Board member Cheryle Rebholz said in a recent statement following the denial. “At this time, there is no appeal process.”
OEO Director Vanessa Moran said it was the lack of detail in the school’s application that helped shape the Advisory Council’s decision.
“The application was lacking the necessary detail in each of the five sections of the application to demonstrate that the school would be able to open successfully,” Moran said in the decision letter. “...While all the various details and individual components are not expected to be finalized at this stage in the process, the OEO Advisory Council did not feel that the application had developed those plans to the extent they needed to be at this point.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, charter schools are public, nonsectarian schools created through a businesslike contract or charter between the charter governance board and the sponsoring school board or other chartering authority. Wisconsin school law gives charter schools freedom from most state rules and regulations in exchange for greater accountability for results.
Like traditional public schools, charter schools are public, free and typically have no entry requirements.
Discussions regarding the North Shore Classical Academy, which would have been the third K-12 public charter school in the county and the 237th in the state, according to DPI’s website, began in November 2021 after Rebholz and three others failed to oust four M-T School Board members.
“My first location choice is Mequon, because it logistically is in the middle of the five school districts,” Rebholz told the News Graphic in October. “The region we want to serve is Bayside/Nicolet, Brown Deer, Mequon/Thienville, Cedarburg and Grafton school districts, but anyone can attend.”
After passing the first stage of approval in April, Rebholz and other organizers allowed the public to voice their opinions during an October meeting, one that included several supporters as well as anti-charter individuals.
Rebholz said while reapplying for charter school status to the OEO’s Advisory Council is currently not viable due to the political climate and pressure not in favor of the school, an alternative path forward for the NSCA is in the works.
“...we please ask you to stand by as the NSCA board pivots from this news and reconvenes with an alternative action plan,” Rebholz added.